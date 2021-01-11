Drake Praises Young Nigerian Artist Hyzah Who Went Viral: ‘U Are Amazing’

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Drake is seen on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Drake is sliding into the DM’s of an aspiring Nigerian artist.

On Saturday, a video of the artist, known as Hyzah freestyling on a street in Lagos went viral with the help of influencers and celebrities and reached the likes of the “Toosie Slide” rapper, who expressed his admiration for the young man.

Drake was so moved by Hyzah’s talent that he decided to follow his account, bringing the young man’s followers from just two people to nearly 77,000.

“Just yesterday i had only 2 followers only to wake up this morning to see Drake @champagnepapi following me,” Hyzah captioned a screenshot proving that Drake follows him on Instagram.

RELATED: Drake Fans Question If His Unexpected New Hairstyle Is For Real

“Thanks for the love & repost!! You guys are amazing!!” he added.

The rapper’s support didn’t end with just a follow.

RELATED: Photos Of Drake’s Yacht Have Leaked Online And Twitter Is Freaking Out

The 34-year-old also showed his support with a direct message.

“U are amazing,” Drake wrote to the singer.

Guys take one min of your time to check out @OfficialHyzah Mans Got mad sound 🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥… Drake Dm him already on IG. Hyzah, Grace has found you.. 🔥🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀way up!!! pic.twitter.com/uhG3sMPe9L — Jaiyejeje Omo IYALODE..🕊 (@JeJaiye) January 10, 2021

As of Jan. 11, Hyzah has 80,000 Instagram followers and counting. In one of many other videos posted since the sudden spotlight, he acknowledged his flow and gave further thanks for the support.