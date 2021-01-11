Sam Heughan Wears Celine Dion Tribute T-Shirt At Critics Choice Super Awards

By Sarah Curran.

Sam Heughan and Celine Dion
Getty

Sam Heughan paid homage to Canadian icon Celine Dion while acting as a presenter at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Super Awards.

The “Outlander” star sported a t-shirt with the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s name emblazoned across the front.

Clearly in approval of Heughan’s outfit choice, Dion retweeted a photograph of him wearing the t-shirt, writing, “Hey Sam, cool t-shirt…gotta get me a Sam Heughan T!”

Dion and Heughan are set to co-star in an upcoming romantic drama titled, “Text For You”.

The flick will be inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit “SMS Fur Dich”, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel.

The film tells the story of a woman who sends romantic texts to her late fiancé’s cell, but it turns out the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The pair meet and although they have a connection, they struggle to leave the past behind. Dion’s music and influence helps them to take a chance on love again.

“I’m a big fan of Celine Dion,” Heughan said in a statement to ET Canada. “A music icon, as well as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be terrific in this movie. I feel incredibly fortunate to be working alongside both of them and can’t wait for everyone to see this heartwarming movie.”

