James Marsden Admits He Was A Little Tipsy While Filming Iconic ’27 Dresses’ Scene With Katherine Heigl

James Marsden is revealing how he didn’t have to pretend to be tipsy while filming a boozy karaoke scene in “27 Dresses”.

Marsden and Katherine Heigl perform a duet to “Bennie and the Jets” at a bar during the classic 2008 rom-com.

The pair nailed the scene, but now Marsden is revealing why there wasn’t a lot of acting involved in getting it right.

The “Notebook” star joined Buzzfeed to read out some hilarious “Thirst Tweets” about himself.

“I want to get drunk in a bar with James Marsden and then have sex in the back of his car. #27Dresses,” said wrote one eager fan.

“That was ’27 Dresses’ when we sang ‘Bennie and the Jets’ on the bar,” replied Marsden.

“Funny story about that. That was the last scene we ever shot for ’27 Dresses’,” he recalled. “It was a night shoot, all night. Once that scene was finished the movie was complete. Katherine and I were like, ‘Maybe we should actually have a tequila shot or two.’ But it was just enough to make us comfortable.”

He added, “For the record, the scene in the back of the car was not that night.”