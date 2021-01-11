Martha Stewart Responds To Concerns That She ‘Jumped the Line’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Martha Stewart shared a video clip receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 79-year-old chef and businesswoman also responded to concerns that fans might have about her “jumping the line” to get the vaccine.

Stewart wrote on Instagram, “I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown. I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines.”

“I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster. The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines. Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic,” Martha continued.

She concluded the post by saying, “To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others.”