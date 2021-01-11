Maren Morris Slams Country ‘Wives’ For Supporting Trump During Capitol Riots

Maren Morris is calling out the wives of country singers who have been supporting President Trump amid the Capitol riots.

The 30-year-old singer shared her thoughts on Twitter after the attempted coup on Jan. 6 took place.

“Today is gonna be hard to shake. Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through… thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day,” Maren said.

RELATED: Maren Morris Claps Back At Criticism She’s ‘Not Country’ Enough To Deserve Winning CMA Awards

Today is gonna be hard to shake. Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through… thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 7, 2021

Fellow country singer Mickey Guyton tweeted, “I am completely disgusted. Are these boys still backing the blue? Asking for a friend.”

I am completely disgusted. Are these boys still backing the blue? Asking for a friend. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) January 6, 2021

Maren responded to Mickey and said, “And how do some singer’s wives conveniently not know the difference between marching for racial injustice and Nazis breaching our Capitol because their guy didn’t win?”

I know exactly who you’re talking about pic.twitter.com/6hTPK0ahIe — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) January 7, 2021

Mickey replied by saying, “I know exactly who you’re talking about.”

Many have speculated online who the women Morris and Guyton could be.