‘Bachelor’ Contestant Drops During Rose Ceremony Following Fight Between Two Other Competitors

There was plenty of drama on Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelor” as two contestants clashed, while another couldn’t stay on her feet during the Rose Ceremony.

Things started kicking off after Bachelor Matt James presented Marylynn with an orchid, which didn’t sit well with Victoria.

“Marylynn is toxic,” she declared. “I have so many things to say to Matt. I was not going to tell him about these issues in the house with Marylynn, but my ultimate state is of love. I don’t want to be around her toxic energy.”

Voicing her issues to James, Victoria said, “[Marylynn] just like cries to manipulate situations and she’s just like, straight up toxic. [I] had to sleep on the couch temporarily because having that in the house, it’s really hard, and I don’t think you’ve had that experience.”

In reply, Marylynn told James, “I’m not the type of person that would spite anyone. She’s jeopardizing my time with you and that’s not okay. I don’t know what can I do to help you see that I’m telling you the honest truth.”

Pieper, Kit, Magi, Rachael, Abigail, Chelsea, Jessenia, Katie and Serena C all received roses during the ceremony.

But the episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger when Sarah, who had already secured a rose on her one-on-one date, began “seeing stars.”

“I’m blacking out,” she said. “I can’t see.”

“The Bachelor” continues next Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC