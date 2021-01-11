Kate Middleton Celebrates 39th Birthday With ‘Quiet Tea Party’ Organized By Her Children

The Duchess of Cambridge spent her lockdown birthday enjoying a quiet tea party organized by her husband, Prince William, and their three children.

According to The Daily Mail, George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, played a big role in orchestrating the event, which was held in honour of their mom turning 39 on Jan. 9.

RELATED: Prince Louis Steals The Show On Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Family Christmas Card

ET Canada has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

It was a different kind of celebration for Kate Middleton, who usually spends her birthdays alongside her closest friends at her country home, Anmer Hall.

While COVID-19 has stopped large gatherings in the U.K., Kate was flooded with birthday messages from well-wishers on social media.

The official Royal Family Instagram account honoured the duchess by sharing a tribute to her on her special day.

“Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today,” read the caption.

RELATED: The Queen, Charles & Camilla Send Greetings To Kate Middleton Celebrating Her 39th Birthday

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also shared birthday wishes to Kate.

Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/RfoGguifPg — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) January 9, 2021

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Best Recycled Fashion Looks

“Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge!” they wrote on their official Twitter page.