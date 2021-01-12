Meghan McCain Says The Capitol Riots ‘Would Have Killed’ Her Father John McCain If He Were Still Alive, Admits She Was In Tears Before Talking About It On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain thinks the Capitol Riots would have killed her late father John McCain if he were still alive.

McCain spoke to Andy Cohen on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, with the host asking her and S.E. Cupp whether they thought Donald Trump should be impeached.

McCain said of her father, a former presidential candidate and Senator for Arizona, who died at age 81 in August 2018, “If he were alive, this would have killed him. I think it actually would’ve killed him.”

RELATED: Late-Night Hosts React With Shock And Anger To Capitol Riots

“I was so emotional watching it, I was absolutely apoplectic,” McCain continued. “I was hysterically crying for almost a full 24 hours. I was crying before I went on ‘The View’ to talk about it.”

“I can’t even express — I’m still sort of processing feelings, as I think all Americans are. What has been done, I don’t think can be undone for generations,” she added, saying that she is praying for “healing.”

Political commentators @SECupp and @MeghanMcCain think Donald Trump should be impeached.#TheView co-host Meghan McCain on what her father John McCain's reaction would have been: If he were alive, this would have killed him." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/DR0Y8mhFlz — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 12, 2021

McCain got emotional as she discussed the riots on “The View” last week, saying it was “one of America’s darkest days.”

McCain went on to talk to Cohen about returning to the show after maternity leave during such a horrific week.

Cohen mentioned Joy Behar saying she didn’t miss her co-host, to which McCain insisted, “I will say, I missed everyone. Even if some people didn’t miss me. I missed the show, we’re a family.

“All these women were at my dad’s funeral, we’ve been through a lot of s**t together.”

McCain then spoke about the way Kelly Dodd from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” treated her when they were guests in the Clubhouse. She also discussed getting backlash from some in the LGBTQ community for not supporting gay people because she’s part of the Republican party.

See more in the clips below.