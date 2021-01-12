Neil Young Blames Social Media For ‘Crippling Our Belief System’ After Capitol Riots

Neil Young has a few things to say about the state of America.

In a post over the weekend on his personal website, the Canadian-American music legend responded to the riots that took over the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“A young lady in tears spoke of being maced in the Capital,” he said, referring to a woman named Elizabeth who admitted to storming the capitol last week. “She was crying because she had been attacked and all she was doing was trying to have her voice heard in this Revolution. She was one of thousands who have been carrying the feeling of being persecuted for their beliefs, their feeling that American power just didn’t care.

“This, to me, is beyond my own feelings that our president has betrayed the people, exaggerated and amplified the truth to foment hatred … We don’t need this hate. We need discussion and solutions. Respect for one another’s beliefs. Not hatred.”

Young then compared the reaction to the Capitol riots and how Black Lives Matter protesters were treated over the summer.

“I was devastated to see the double standard. The way people were treated in the BLM demonstrations recently, compared to the other day. There is no place here for White Supremacy. People need each other to be truly free. Hatred will never find Freedom.

“I was shocked to see the Confederate flag being waved inside the chamber; the destruction and disrespect. But mostly I felt bad for the people,” Young continued. “With Social media, issues are turned to psychological weapons and used to gather hatred in support of one side or the other. That is what Donald J. Trump has as his legacy.”

Finally, the 75-year-old expressed empathy for the people who were led to storming the Capitol.

“I still have my strong beliefs. That has not changed. But now I feel empathy for the people who have been so manipulated and had their beliefs used as political weapons,” he explained. “I may be among them. I wish internet news was two-sided. Both sides represented on the same programs.”

Young added, “Social media, at the hands of powerful people — influencers, amplifying lies and untruths, is crippling our belief system, turning us against one another. We are not enemies. We must find a way home.”