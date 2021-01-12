Lana Del Rey Sees ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ In New Music Video

Lana Del Rey just dropped her latest music video.

On Monday night, the singer debuted her single “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”, from her upcoming album of the same name.

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Explains Cover Art For ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

The music video features ’50s styling, with a family having a pool party at a mansion.

Things take a turn for the dark and surreal later in the video, with images of a tornado, wolves, and a car on fire.

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Is In A Sling After Wiping Out While Figure Skating

Del Rey recently unveiled the full tracklist for Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which is out March 19.

“There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it — there’s always beautiful music, too,” she wrote on Instagram.

Originally set to be released in 2020, Chemtrails was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.