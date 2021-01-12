Lilly Singh Calls Out White Supremacy In ‘A Little Late’ Rant About 2020 And The Capitol Riots

Lilly Singh is done with double standards.

On Monday night, the host of Global’s “A Little Late” welcomed in the new year with a much-needed rant about all that’s been going on in the world, including the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m going to be honest, I have lost all patience for anyone that is still questioning privilege,” she said. “BIPOC people are always told that their justified outrage is wrong. It’s problematic. It is a huge issue. When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem in peaceful protest, he was told that he’s disrespecting America.”

Singh continued, calling out the disparity in how some people treated Kaepernick and how the rioters last week were treated.

“Kaepernick disrupted a football game and was called a traitor, and these people are literally disrupting democracy,” she said. “So let’s just call it what it is, OK? It was never about respecting or disrespecting America; it was always about white supremacy.”

