Netflix Announces End Of ‘The Kissing Booth’ And ‘To All The Boys’ Franchises

Netflix is parting ways with at least two franchises this year: “The Kissing Booth” and “To All The Boys”.

The streaming service released its 2021 movie slate and confirmed new — and final — entries to both franchises, per Variety: “The Kissing Booth 3” and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean”.

Photo: Netflix

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos has previously stated the original “Kissing Booth” film is one of the most-watched movies in the country with one in three viewers re-watching the film.

Additionally, the streaming service called the original “To All the Boys” movie one of the “most-viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.”

There is no confirmed release date for “The Kissing Booth 3” or “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean”. Both movies are expected to premiere by year’s end.