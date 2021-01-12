Kamala Harris’s Niece Meena Harris Speaks Out On ‘Vogue’ Cover Controversy

Kamala Harris’s big Vogue cover is still stirring controversy.

On Tuesday, the “Today” show welcomed the U.S. vice-president-elect’s niece Meena Harris and discussed with her the magazine cover, whose casual style had some calling it disrespectful to the first woman to hold the office.

When Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appeared on the February cover of Vogue, it caused a stir online, with some finding the treatment disrespectful. @JennaBushHager spoke with @meenaharris, the vice president-elect’s niece, about the controversy. pic.twitter.com/rJd5SZ6laF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 12, 2021

“It’s a big moment where we have elected the first woman in history, the first Black woman in history, and South-Asian woman, to hold the office of VP in our country’s history, that is a huge historic moment,” Meena said.

“It deserves the proper celebration of that moment especially for a magazine that often has not had Black women on the cover,” she continued. “I love the photos of the powder blue suit, I love those and I think that [photographer Tyler Mitchell]’s incredibly talented and of course the woman who wrote the article, it is a lovely inspiring amazing interview.”

She added, “I think, again, it’s a big moment and I am glad that Tyler captured images that are deserving of this extraordinary moment.”

Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue, told the New York Times, “Obviously, we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover, and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to in any way diminish the importance of the vice-president-elect’s incredible victory.”