Nicola Coughlan Accidentally Stabbed Her ‘Bridgerton’ Co-Star With A Parasol On The First Day Of Filming

Costume dramas can be a safety hazard for anyone working near Nicola Coughlan.

The Irish “Bridgerton” star, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series set in the Regency era, reveals a little wardrobe trouble accidentally drew blood from a co-star.

“It was evident pretty quickly on my first day that I couldn’t walk in these heels. So I was walking along during a scene and then all of a sudden with my corset and everything I had no sort of central strength so I completely toppled over and landed on the ground,” the actress tells “This Morning” while chatting about the buzzy Netflix series. “I got up and was like, That’ll never happen again, and it happened twice more. I fell over three times.”

Unfortunately for Coughlan’s co-star Claudia Jessie, the third time the actress fell, she was wielding a parasol or, as the “Derry Girls” star describes it, “a deadly weapon.”

“I fell forward really quickly and I stabbed Claudia Jessie in the hand and it drew blood,” Coughlan confesses. “That was my first day, that was Eloise, yes, I stabbed her. But she forgave me we are still friends.”