‘Snowpiercer’ Bursts Onto 2021 With New Netflix Trailer

“Snowpiercer” is bursting onto 2021 with a new trailer for its season 2 premiere.

Layton (Daveed Diggs), Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) are headed back to the small screen. Netflix released the official trailer for the show’s sophomore season on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an easy ride for Melanie with her daughter, where she ‘steps into a hug,’” showrunner Graeme Manson told TVLine. “For one, we’re still unclear as to the charisma and the capacity of Wilford.

“We have our ideas about him through Melanie and through his myth, but what kind of life has Alexandra been living [on Big Alice]?” Manson asked. “What she believes about her mother, I think, is one of the biggest questions to kick off the top of the season.”

Season 2 of “Snowpiercer” premieres Monday, Jan. 25.