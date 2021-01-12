Jessica Simpson Says She Wouldn’t Show Her Friends Photos Of Her Holding Her Baby Daughter Because Her Eczema Was So Bad: ‘I Had Such Bad Flare-Ups’

Jessica Simpson talks self-care and how she stays level-headed during the chaos in a new interview with Shape.

Simpson says of how she maintains calm, “I started journalling after I wrote my book [Open Book]. It gets my thoughts out and lets me face them on paper.

“I know I can’t carry the weight of the world and all those thoughts all the time. After a busy day of taking care of everyone, this clears my mind so I can have a restful night of sleep.”

The star talks about being comfortable in her skin, telling the mag of her struggle with eczema: “I’ve dealt with eczema since I was a kid. But after having my daughter Birdie [now one], I had such bad flare-ups that I wouldn’t even show the pictures of me holding her to my friends.

“I’m also obsessed with doing red-light therapy treatments at home. I place the anti-inflammatory device everywhere on my body, including my scalp, stomach, and boobs. I have fewer wrinkles at 40 than I did at 38!”

Simpson then shares of using self-care to get through the trials of everyday life: “Otherwise, I take it one day and one moment at a time. There’s power in knowing I made it through.”

The author continues, “When I hear my kids cackle, it’s the most healing sound. It’s contagious. My whole family starts giggling together, and it’s like some form of happy laughing therapy.

“Family is everything to me. More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid.”