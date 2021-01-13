A Family Struggles With Forgiveness And Aging In Viggo Mortensen’s Directorial Debut ‘Falling’

Viggo Mortensen is stepping behind the camera for the first time for the family drama “Falling” and ET Canada has your exclusive first look at the new trailer.

Not only does the Oscar-nominated actor direct the film, he also serves as its lead and screenwriter. Drawing on his own experiences with his aging parents, Mortensen’s tale — although fictional — is also a universal one when it comes to mental decline and family politics told through the lens of a father-son relationship.

In “Falling”, Mortensen stars as John Peterson, a man whose elderly father Willis (Lance Henriksen) has left his rural farm to stay with John, his husband Eric, and their daughter in Los Angeles as he explores the next chapter of his life. Volatile and a proponent of “tough love”, Willis’ mental decline takes its toll on John and his sister (Laura Linney). Dementia and memories plague the family as they struggle with forgiveness.

Mortensen’s longtime love for Canada is evident in his latest work: the film is a Canadian co-production, was filmed in Toronto, and features Canadian actors Terry Chen and Hannah Gross in supporting roles.

Debuting at the Sundance Film Festival last year before screening at Cannes and TIFF in 2020, “Falling” will be released on demand in Canada on Feb. 5.