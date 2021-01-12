Michael Sheen And Tom Payne Tease ‘Bonkers’ Season 2 Of ‘Prodigal Son’

“Prodigal Son” is about to get a lot crazier in season two.

The second season’s premiere kicks off on Global on Jan. 12, and co-stars Michael Sheen and Tom Payne say fans are in for a wild ride following the events of the season one finale.

**contains spoilers for season one of “Prodigal Son”**

“It’s completely bonkers and I love it. I love that it has all these different elements to it,” Payne tells ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones To Star In ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2

The series follows criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Payne), the son of convicted serial killer Martin Whitly (Sheen), and his work with the NYPD. Throughout the first season, Malcolm has struggled with his identity as he worries the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to taking after his dear old dad.

Though the debut season of the hit drama came to an early conclusion courtesy of the pandemic, it didn’t stop the series from ending on a shocking note: as it turns out, Malcolm isn’t the one who is taking after dad, it’s his sister Ainsely (Halston Sage). And that revelation is just as exciting for the cast as it is for fans.

RELATED: ‘Prodigal Son’ Star Tom Payne And Jennifer Akerman Got Married In Front Of Their Fireplace By Their Contractor

“It was such a revelation at the end of the series for Martin to see what Ainsley was capable of,” Sheen explains. “Martin kind of plays people like an orchestra, like he’s a conductor, he has all these family members and various people around him – and he tries to play them. She’s blossomed into this dark flower so that’s going to be fascinating to see how that shifts the family dynamic now.”

“There’s a line that’s emotional and physically there with this family. People get close to that line, they cross that line and then all kinds of things happen,” Sheen says of the family. “The last month or so of me filming, I’d be in my cell and a different family member would come in who I haven’t seen for 10 years.”

Eventually, that culminated in all members of the Whitly family being in the same room at the same time, which Sheen describes as “a cacophony of baggage whizzing around the room” as “lines are being crossed left, right, and centre.”

“It was fascinating,” he adds.

With all the developments in the final moments of the finale, Payne says, “I feel like we’re at the beginning of really creating something that people are really enjoying and catching onto and that’s why I’m excited to come back for season two because I want to see… I think we’re going to build an audience over the time we’ve been off!”

RELATED: ‘Prodigal Son’ Creators Talk Shocking Season 1 Finale, What Viewers Missed In Pandemic-Scrapped Episodes

In that time off from filming, the world has changed. Viewers can expect season 2 will also touch on the real-world events of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s kind of a gift because we don’t have to educate everyone on a situation. It’s something the entire world has experienced so suddenly if everyone’s wearing masks it’s like, like, well that’s what we all did,” Payne says. “But also, in this day and age there are still murders happening so what does that look like in this world? Maybe it’s easier to hide a body… how is Martin in the prison atmosphere? The world in which we live in is just a canvas for us to play on, really.”

“I think we have a great opportunity to reflect society on the show,” he adds.

“Prodigal Son” airs Tuesday on Global at 9 p.m. ET/PT.