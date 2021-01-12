Chris Rock Jokes About The Difference Between The Capitol Riots & The Black Lives Matter Protests: ‘For This There Was Food Trucks Outside!’

Chris Rock wasn’t surprised that the Capitol rioters were treated differently to the Black Lives Matter protesters.

The comedian appeared on Monday’s “Late Show” and was asked by host Stephen Colbert about Wednesday’s horrific events, in which thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as Congress and Republican lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Rock told Colbert of the difference between that and BLM, “For Black Lives Matter they had Apache helicopters and for this there was food trucks outside!

“It was like, they were selling burritos! I’m like, what’s going on? We can do this with anything though. You could go, if popcorn was black, they would not sell in the movie theatres,” he joked.

Rock went on, “If fruit was black, you would not put whipped cream on it.

“If Eminem was Black he would be wrapping groceries… you could go on, this never stops.”

Rock also spoke about being at the Ed Sullivan theatre for the final episode of the “Late Show with David Letterman”, saying he remembered standing backstage alongside comedy giants like Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Steve Martin.

