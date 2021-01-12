Ciara Gave Birth While Wearing A Mask: Obstetrician Was ‘Not Playing Any Games About This COVID’

Ciara is reflecting on the rather unique circumstances of the birth of her son.

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed Win Harrison Wilson in January. Ciara reflects on giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic as the cover star of SELF‘s Jan. 2021 issue.

Ciara. Photo: SELF/Travis Matthews

“My obstetrician, who’s delivered all my babies, was not playing any games about this COVID,” Ciara says. “I literally made my first push with Win and then he was like, ‘She needs a mask on. Get a mask on.’ It happened so fast, so I still had my mask [down].”

“But he was like, ‘Oh, no, no. She gon’ put that mask on.’ My mask was pretty good. I could still breathe all right through it, so that was good,” she continues. “But it was like, ‘Wow. This is crazy. I’m having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?’”

COVID-19 has truly tested many couples. Fortunately, Ciara and Wilson have passed with flying colours, thanks to one very important rule: Communicate.

Ciara. Photo: SELF/Travis Matthews

“Oh, my gosh, communication, communication, communication. I do believe the greatest challenge is being able to simply communicate,” Ciara shares. “If we had any challenges with anything, whenever we do, we go to communication.”

“I think that’s a game-changer because we’re able to get back to ground zero pretty easily because we’re aligned in the ways that we think about things and approach things,” the singer adds.