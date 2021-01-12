Ashlee Simpson Gets Candid About Breastfeeding Her Third Child

Breastfeeding can be difficult.

In a candid new post on her Instagram account, Ashlee Simpson shared her struggles breastfeeding her new son.

RELATED: Ashlee Simpson Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Evan Ross

“I have loved breastfeeding my children – Ziggy latched right away and has been nursing like a champion from the start. It was going so well until I noticed how uncomfortable he was, crying and spitting up after almost every feed,” she wrote.

“Luckily, he was still gaining weight but I was left feeling confused and guilty. Was it me? Could it be something I was eating? How do I soothe him? I really wanted to make him feel better without taking over the counter medication,” she continued.

RELATED: Pregnant Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross Pose For Stunning Maternity Photo As They Await Son’s Arrival

Simpson then shared that she used an app called Peanut, which allows mothers to share their stories with each other.

“Being able to hear honest advice and loving support really helped me know that I’m not alone,” she said.

Simpson has three children, including Ziggy, who was born on Oct. 29, 2020.