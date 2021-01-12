Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Throwback Video With Daughters Sunday And Faith

Nicole Kidman is sharing a priceless moment with her two daughters, 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith, that she shares with husband Keith Urban.

On Monday, the 53-year-old actress posted a throwback video to Instagram of her playing with her two younger daughters at Uluru in Australia. Kidman looked radiant and overjoyed as she chased them around in a white dress, played with their hair and held hands as they all spun around in a circle.

“Just looking back. Wonderful memories. #Uluru 🧡,” she captioned the video.

Kidman rarely opens up about her children, which also includes 28-year-old daughter Isabella and 25-year-old son Connor, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. But last April, she did share that she goes to church with her younger daughters as a family and that she limits their social media.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” she told Vanity Fair. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Back in 2018, Kidman spoke to ET at the Hollywood Film Awards about how being a mother has shaped the way she views her legacy.

“I think everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity and accountability,” she said.

ET also spoke to Urban in April, and he talked about having lots of family time while quarantining with Kidman and his daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video below for more.

