Matt James Says It Was ‘Empowering’ To Walk In BLM Protests, Talks Being The First Black ‘Bachelor’

We’re only two weeks into Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”, but it’s safe to say Bachelor Nation is already loving the season 25 lead.

Not only is he a breath of fresh air, having never before taken part in any “Bachelor” series or spin-off, but he also became the franchise’s first Black “Bachelor” in the show’s nearly 20-year run.

RELATED: Matt James Reveals What He Really Thought Of That ‘Queen Victoria’ Entrance On ‘The Bachelor’

While exclusively speaking with “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast co-hosts and former “Bachelorette” stars Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, the 29-year-old discussed what it means to him to share his journey for love with the world.

“I can only speak on my experience and what I’ve been through. I am Black but I’m also mixed, my mom’s white and my dad’s Black, so my experience isn’t going to be everyone else’s experience,” he shared.

James continued: “I know that when people watch me, regardless of if I want to admit or not, they’re going to look at me as ‘Oh, that’s how Black people act, that’s what a Black relationship looks like. Why did you do that? Do all Black people do that?’ and that was a big pressure that I put on myself when I first got there because I just felt this responsibility that I’ve got to make everybody proud.”

“At the end of the day, all I can do is represent how I was raised and who I am and I think I did that,” he added.

RELATED: First Deaf Contestant Abigail Heringer Gets Candid About First Few Days On ‘The Bachelor’

Rose-lovers were in awe of James when he stepped out of the limo on night one of his “Bachelor” season. However, he admitted to Lindsay and Kufrin that he “didn’t know what to expect” when the cameras started rolling.

“That first rose ceremony, I literally couldn’t speak. I couldn’t get words out because I was so nervous and I felt horrible sending eight women home that I didn’t get a chance to speak to,” he admitted.

“Everything I felt throughout that whole process was real because I didn’t know how the dynamic of a group date worked or how an after-party or cocktail hour worked. Things were happening in real-time and I’m just dealing with them like some random dude off the street,” he shared. “I felt like I could relate to the women at the same point of like ‘Look, we’re going through this together, I don’t know what to expect.'”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Matt James Isn’t Spilling On Whether He’s Found Love

However, before James became the “Bachelor”, he joined the Black Lives Matter marches in Florida to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, which he explained was important for both him and his loved ones.

“My experience has been as a Black man, like my skin’s Black, I don’t wear a name tag or a resumé that I carry around with me that my mom’s white. I’m a Black man,” he expressed. “So, I thought it was important to let people know that that’s how I feel and that’s how I represent myself and I’m going to stand with my people with what they’re going through and it’s important to me.”

Added James: “Everyone’s always asking ‘What can I do?’. Support, come march, come see what it’s about. So, Tyler [Cameron] came with me and a handful of my other friends, and we went to a peaceful protest and it was incredible for them to see that and hear people’s stories and hear what people are upset about, hear people talk about things from an educated standpoint.”

“That’s why we can speak on what happened at the Capitol and we have that perspective of what it looks like to peacefully protest and what our experience has been like as opposed to seeing that happened and see that they were treated differently than people who were peacefully protesting with us in Florida and other cities across the country,” he continued.

“It was empowering, Rachel, and it’s something that I’ll be able to tell my kids about and something that I feel comfortable speaking about now because it’s a part of who I am and I was a part of that process,” James said.