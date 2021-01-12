Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals She And Her Husband Contracted COVID-19 During Her Pregnancy

Joy-Anna Duggar is on the mend after contracting COVID-19 last year.

The “Counting On” star, 23, and her husband Austin Forsyth fell ill with the virus while she was pregnant with her daughter, Evelyn. Evelyn was born in August of last year.

The couple also have a young son Gideon, who turns 3-years-old in February.

Duggar shared the news of their novel coronavirus battle on Instagram on Monday while answering some fan questions. When one fan asked whether the reality star and her famous family have dealt with COVID-19, Duggar responded, “Yes, Austin and I both tested positive for COVID last year.”

She added, “I was still pregnant with Evelyn. We both had body aches, slight fever, and lost our taste and smell. Thankfully we recovered quickly!”

Duggar did not reveal if her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, or any of her 19 siblings had also contracted COVID-19.

Joy-Anna detailed a lot of her pregnancy on social media, even sharing that she suffered a miscarriage before welcoming little Evelyn.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” she wrote at the time, captioning a photo of the couple holding their stillborn daughter. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!”