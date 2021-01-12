Spike Lee’s Children Satchel And Jackson Lee Named As 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Spike Lee’s children, Satchel and Jackson, are set to take the spotlight at this year’s Golden Globes.

Named by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the legendary filmmaker and producer Tonya Lewis Lee’s daughter Satchel, 26, and son Jackson, 24, have been named 2021’s Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Both Satchel and Jackson will represent Hollywood’s next generation and will assist with handing out awards at the upcoming 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony. They will also help raise awareness around a philanthropic cause of their choosing.

Last year’s ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, children to Pierce Brosnan, hosted a virtual event on Monday to pass the torch to the Lee family. The year 2021 marks the first time in HFPA history that two siblings of colour have held the position, with Jackson being the first Black male Ambassador.

“We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” Satchel said of the honour. “This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and Brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honour for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City.”

Jackson added, “Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives… As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”

Previous ambassadors include Isan Elba (daughter of Idris Elba), Simone Garcia Johnson (daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), Corinne Foxx (daughter of Jamie Foxx), Greer Grammer (daughter of Kelsey Grammer), Sosie Bacon (daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) and more. Laura Dern, Rumer Willis and Melanie Griffith have also held the title.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to return as hosts this year when the Golden Globe Awards air live on Feb. 28, 2021.