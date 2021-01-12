Milo Ventimiglia Says Steve Harvey Once Had A ‘Real Conversation’ With Him About Directing

Steve Harvey encouraged Milo Ventimiglia to try his hand at directing.

On Monday night, the “This Is Us” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and he talked about directing an episode of the hit drama for its fourth season.

“Season 4 I directed. It was myself and Justin Hartley both directed from the cast. I loved it,” he shared.

But the upcoming “This Is Us” episode wasn’t Ventimiglia’s first time going behind the camera.

“I actually started directing when I was 25 doing these interstitial campaigns for The WB network,” he revealed. “I was brought in just to direct this one set that they didn’t have anybody to do. So they brought me in to direct the whole campaign when I was 25.”

He continued, “One of the bigger guys that passed through the stage was Steve Harvey. Here I am, 25-year-old me, looking like I’m 14, so I wear a suit and a tie because I feel like I need to dress it up a little bit — be a little more buttoned-up a little more professional. And Steve Harvey walks on stage with about 10 people and he says, ‘Well isn’t this some f**king b******t.'”

Ventimiglia laughed, recalling, “And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh god, what did I get myself into?’ My assistant director walks him over and says, ‘This is Milo Ventimiglia, he’s our director.’ [Harvey] kind of looks at me and goes, ‘You’re young, aren’t you?’ And I said, ‘Yes sir, I’ll get you out of here in five minutes.'”

But amazingly, during a break in filming, Harvey took the actor aside and gave him some serious encouragement about his directing work.

“He goes, ‘How old are you?’ And I go, ‘Oh I’m 25-years old.’ And he goes, ‘You’re directing these?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, I just wanted to get into directing. I’ve always wanted to do it.’ And he goes, ‘Man, that’s impressive. Man, that’s impressive,'” Ventimiglia said. “And I say, ‘Yeah, but look at you. You’ve got a radio show, a TV show. Who knows what else you’re doing.'”

He added, “And we just had a very real conversation about what you give into the business and what you’re creating for others. That conversation definitely sent me in a direction, on the producing and directing end, to just keep at it.”

Ventimiglia has also directed episodes of “Ultradome”, “Suite 7” and more.