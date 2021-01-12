Jon Hamm Reveals He Auditioned To Play Sandy Cohen On ‘The O.C.’

Jon Hamm revealed he almost had a leading role on “The O.C.”

The actor, known for playing Don Draper in “Mad Men”, told Rolling Stone‘s new podcast series “Too Long; Didn’t Watch” how he once auditioned to play the role of Sandy Cohen, which eventually went to Peter Gallagher.

Gallagher is 16 years older than Hamm.

“I was probably 31 or 32,” the star laughed. “I think it was me and Harry Hamlin [auditioning].

“I remember walking in and going, ‘Is that Peter Gallagher? Why am I here?‘ I love Peter Gallagher, but I was just like, ‘Dang!’”

Hamm, who also revealed he watches “Gossip Girl” and would have auditioned to play Dan Humphrey’s dad Rufus if he weren’t to get the “Mad Men” role, said his “in-between” age made auditioning for television roles pretty tough.

He shared, “I never looked young enough to be in high school, even when I first got out [to L.A.] and I was 25, so I missed out on all of the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and all the early WB shows. So then they were like, ‘Come play one of the dads,’ but I wasn’t old enough to be that, either.

“I had to wait around a long time.”