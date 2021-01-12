Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Audition Tape

Megan Thee Stallion once auditioned for “Love & Hip Hop” and she cashed in on all of her promises.

“Love & Hip Hop” released Megan’s old audition tape on Monday night. The show’s cast members watch along as Megan introduces herself to producers. It is sort of crazy hearing Megan talk herself up, envisioning all the success that she eventually achieved.

Did y'all know @theestallion was ALMOST a Love and Hip Hop alum? Would you have liked to have had a Hot Girl SEASON? 🔥 🌡️ #LHHUnlocked pic.twitter.com/nvlhDfFmUi — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 12, 2021

“It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka Young Tina Snow, aka the H-Town Hottie. I’m from Houston Texas, and I’m just the best female rapper that’s popping right now,” Megan says in the audition tape released by VH1 this week as part of its #LHHUnlocked series. “And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student, okay.”

“Megan Thee Stallion is just gonna become that household name,” the rapper, who did indeed became a household name, explained. “When you’re talking about those popping rappers, I’m going to be in that conversation.”

Megan has gone on to release her chart-topping debut album Good News, and score number one singles with “Savage”, featuring Beyonce, and “WAP”, with Cardi B. She also has four pending Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

“That is everything,” said “Love & Hip Hop” personality Sukihana. “Y’all fumbled the bag. Y’all should have put her on the show.”