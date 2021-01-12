Chuck Norris’ Rep Says ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Star Was Not At Capitol Riot

Chuck Norris would never storm the Capitol.

This week, a tweet went viral purporting to show the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star and outspoken Republican present during a livestream from the rally at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

In a statement to ET Canada, Norris’ manager denied that the actor was at the rally.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike although Chuck is much more handsome,” the rep said. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Seriously, is there some Chuck Norris doppelgänger out there that I don’t know about? I compared the photo to this recent video and several recent photos before posting my original tweet. Now I’m so confused.

(He is without a doubt MAGA, though). https://t.co/kRBOKDNeQy pic.twitter.com/fXbXEKpRFf — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

The denial left some confused about the man captured in the video, who looks remarkably like the 80-year-old actor and martial artist.

In a column on the conservative website WND.com on Monday, Norris addressed the riot in the U.S. Capitol, writing, “We join the majority of Americans across our land in praying for a better and more united way forward for all of us.”

He also called on protesters on all sides of the political landscape to remain peaceful, while admonishing progressive activists.

“The truth is, modern progressivism and our politically correct culture have obliterated the true meaning of the First Amendment,” he wrote.

Finally, he added, “What we need like never before are leaders at the state and federal level like those decades ago who knew how to agree to disagree agreeably, confronted tough challenges together and advanced our nation forward with American exceptionalism despite their differences.”