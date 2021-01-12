Elizabeth Olsen Has Loved Her Sisters Mary-Kate And Ashley’s Clothes Her ‘Entire Life’: ‘Everything They’ve Worn I’ve Wanted To Wear’

Like most fashionistas, Elizabeth Olsen revealed she adores her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley’s boho-chic style.

The “Avengers” star, 31, told SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” Monday how she would rummage through thrift stores to try and mimic her older siblings’ looks.

Elizabeth said of the 34-year-old twins, “Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today. I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses.

“And that is something that I never grew out of.”

Elizabeth went on, “And so during that time, I myself was just going through every secondhand store and wearing all of, all of the things, except mine became more like Annie Hall-y.

“It was all just like a lot of clothes that I didn’t even wash them after I got them,” she shared.

“I just wore them. I guess it’s like, and now I’m just like mortified of like, you know, where were those clothes like most of them are like thrown into trash bags and thrown into bins and, and I would just not wash them.”

Elizabeth also spoke about her love of theatre, something which Mary-Kate and Ashley didn’t really have.

“My sisters didn’t love being on live theatre. They didn’t love live audiences. They were pretty shy and it made them nervous,” she explained, according to People.

“I was the one that was like made everyone come to see me perform a musical that we made within two weeks and they had to see three of them every summer,” Elizabeth continued. “They have to go to every dance performance… it was always unique to me that I loved theatre and dancing and singing.”