Don Lemon Calls Donald Trump ‘The Biggest Snowflake Of Them All’

Don Lemon has some choice words for the U.S. president.

On Monday night, the CNN host addressed a claim from one of Donald Trump’s spokespeople that he is the most “masculine” president in American history.

“This one really takes the cake,” Lemon said. “A big tough guy who incited a riot and then hid in the White House for five days. And still refuses to take responsibility. He’s the president of the United States!”

The news anchor continued, “‘He’s the most masculine.’ Come on, man. Shut… shut up. Shut up! He is the biggest snowflake of them all, the biggest one. ‘I don’t wanna hear about your feelings. Give me facts and not feelings.’ Why are you coddling his feelings all the time?”

Lemon went on to criticize the people enabling Trump’s behaviour.

“Who’s the snowflake now?” he said. “Like the guy with the horns now whose mom reportedly said ‘Oh, well, he can’t, he’s not eating because they won’t serve him an all-organic meal in the lockup.’ Snowflakes! Cowards. The president’s legacy will be not the most masculine president but the biggest loser we have ever had as president. Maybe that should have been the name of his show instead of ‘The Apprentice: The Biggest Loser’.”

See some of the reaction on Twitter: