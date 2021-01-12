‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized With Possible Cancer Diagnosis

“Saved By The Bell” star Dustin Diamond is in the hospital, awaiting test results to confirm if he has cancer.

ET Canada has confirmed that Diamond has been hospitalized in Florida following an initial report by TMZ. The “Saved By The Bell” alum was hospitalized over the weekend possibly with a form of cancer, but he is awaiting test results.

Diamond reportedly has a family history of cancer. His mother died of breast cancer.

An actor for more than 30 years, Diamond famously played Screech on four seasons of “Saved By The Bell”. He has also appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” and “Duck Dodgers”. Diamond, 44, most recently appeared as himself on the live-action television series “Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell”.

ET Canada will keep you updated as more details emerge.