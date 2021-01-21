‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond’s Rep Confirms Actor ‘Completed His First Round Of Chemo’ Amid Stage Four Cancer Battle

In the weeks since it was revealed that “Saved By The Bell” star Dustin Diamond received a stage four cancer diagnosis, the actor’s rep is sharing an update.

ET Canada confirmed that Diamond has been hospitalized in Florida following an initial report by TMZ, which claimed Diamond was admitted to hospital earlier this month possibly with a form of cancer, but was awaiting test results.

“He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home,” explained his rep. “By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable.”

His team then posted on Facebook:

But in a new update, a rep for the star revealed, “Dustin has completed his first round of Chemo and his next round is being scheduled. He will also begin his physical therapy soon.”

The statement continued, “Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media.”

Diamond reportedly has a family history of cancer. His mother died of breast cancer.

RELATED: Jeff Bridges Got Himself An Adorable Puppy Amid Cancer Battle

An actor for more than 30 years, Diamond famously played Screech on four seasons of “Saved By The Bell”. He has also appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” and “Duck Dodgers”. Diamond, 44, most recently appeared as himself on the live-action television series “Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell”.

Following news of his diagnosis, some of Diamond’s “Saved By the Bell” co-stars took to social media to share messages of support and encouragement.

Tiffani Amber Thiessen shared a message on Instagram Story, writing, “Thinking of you, Dustin.”

Elizabeth Berkley likewise posted on Instagram Story, sharing a vintage photo of herself, Diamond and Lark Voorhies, writing that she was “sending all healing” to her former co-star.

Mario Lopez posted on Instagram that he’d “connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this.”