Chrissy Metz Talks About Meeting Her Boyfriend On Bumble

Even celebrities use dating apps.

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz has been open about the fact that she met her boyfriend Bradley Collins on Bumble, and on Monday she spoke to Andy Cohen, on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, about it.

Metz explained that she got on Bumble while staying in Nashville.

“I was like, ‘I am kind of bored. So let me try the old Bumble,'” she said. “And I love the idea that like the woman gets to take the first step. I think that’s so cool, I love that. And yeah I mean of course you got to kiss a lot of frogs before you find a prince.”

Cohen asked whether she was verified on the site, noting that he has been kicked off of Tinder due to people thinking he was impersonating himself.

“I didn’t get kicked off Bumble, but there was a question and I had to like, make sure that I was the person that I said I was, I guess Chrissy Metz,” she said. “But I also didn’t put a ton of my profile because I thought like, it sort of weeds out the people who want to maybe talk to me for any other reason than a genuine reason.”

Metz continued, “But I do remember seeing a guy’s picture and he was an aspiring writer and he had ‘This Is Us’ coffee cup and I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t, I can’t, that would just be too weird.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s sweet. But like I can’t.’ So yeah, of course you talk to a couple people and it’s just like, ‘Oh, we’re not clicking. We’re not vibe-ing.’ And you know, you’d like to think the best out of every situation, but interestingly enough, Bradley [Collins] and I have all the same friends, he knows all the same songwriters, he’s in music publishing for 16 years. And so we’ve been in the same rooms, but we had never met. So I feel like it was meant to be for sure.”

She added, “Who knew I had to go on the old Bumble, but I have no shame.”