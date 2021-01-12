Kim Cattrall Likes ‘Putting Yourself First’ Tweet Following News Of ‘Sex And The City’ Revival Without Samantha Jones

In the hours since news broke that “Sex And The City” was coming back, without Samantha Jones, Kim Cattrall has indirectly weighed in on the upcoming HBO Max revival.

The Canadian-born actress, 64, who brought the iconic character of Jones to life for six seasons and two movies, casually liked a tweet about “putting yourself first” following the news.

While Cattrall has vowed never to return to the franchise, fans were still disappointed to hear Samantha Jones will be no more, including one fan on Twitter who wrote [sic], “I absolutely love ‘Sex And The City’ and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first.”

RELATED: Report: ‘Sex And The City’ Stars Will Make Over $1 Million Per Episode Of Revival

The post, which Cattrall “liked” on the platform, concluded, “Well done @KimCattrall.”

I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall 💖💖💖 — MJB🕷 (@charlieronce) January 11, 2021

HBO Max unveiled a teaser trailer for its upcoming reboot on Sunday evening, confirming Sarah Jessica Parker who plays Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon who starred as Miranda Hobbs and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York Goldenblatt would all return. All three stars will also serve as executive producers.

RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Revived For HBO Max; SJP Addresses Samantha’s Absence

Parker also addressed Cattrall’s absence on Instagram, while responding to commenters who asked whether the cast “dislikes” Cattrall.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” she wrote. “Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

The “Sex And The City” revival is scheduled to begin production in New York City in the late spring.