Owen Wilson And Salma Hayek Find ‘Bliss’ In Trailer For New Sci-Fi Thriller

Reality can be deceiving.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the sci-fi romantic thriller “Bliss”, starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek.

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

“‘Bliss’ is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Hayek), a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is nothing but a computer simulation,” the official description reads. “Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy.”

Photo: Courtesy of Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Amazon Studios

The trailer for the film reveals some of the more surreal aspects of its simulated reality, including Wilson’s character crushing a car with his mind and people moving between realities.

Photo: Courtesy of Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Amazon Studios

Written and directed by Mike Cahill, the film also stars Nesta Cooper.

“Bliss” premieres Feb. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.