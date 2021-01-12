Owen Wilson And Salma Hayek Find ‘Bliss’ In Trailer For New Sci-Fi Thriller

Reality can be deceiving.
On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the sci-fi romantic thriller “Bliss”, starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek.
“‘Bliss’ is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Hayek), a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is nothing but a computer simulation,” the official description reads. “Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy.”
The trailer for the film reveals some of the more surreal aspects of its simulated reality, including Wilson’s character crushing a car with his mind and people moving between realities.
Written and directed by Mike Cahill, the film also stars Nesta Cooper.
“Bliss” premieres Feb. 5 on Amazon Prime Video.