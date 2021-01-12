Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’s Set To Join ‘Jeopardy!’ As A Guest Host

“Jeopardy!” is getting football fever.

Appearing Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio Channel, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed he’ll be stepping in as a guest host on “Jeopardy!”

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Airs Emotional Tribute To Alex Trebek After His Final Episode

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek, and being able to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ years ago, even though my outfit wasn’t the greatest choice… they’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to be one of those,” he said.

RELATED: Ken Jennings Honours Alex Trebek While Stepping In As Interim Host On ‘Jeopardy!’

Following Trebek’s death last year, the producers of “Jeopardy!” announced that a number of interim guest hosts will be stepping into the iconic TV personality’s shoes until a permanent host is found.

On Monday, all-time “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings debuted at the show’s first interim guest host. Katie Couric is reportedly also in talks to guest-host.