John Legend Apologizes For Associating With Former Prosecutor Accused Of Sexual Assault

John Legend is apologizing for his connection to former prosecutor Adam John Foss.

The singer took to Twitter on Tuesday and expressed his apologies for associating with Foss after the former prosecutor was accused of sexual assault.

He used my name and association to gain credibility, and while we are committed to a world where people’s lives aren’t defined by their mistakes, it’s unacceptable to use one’s power and influence to harm women. We are so sorry to all of the women he has harmed. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 12, 2021

““In 2015 we [my organization Free America and I] helped elevate Adam John Foss and the concept of progressive prosecutors. I later learned that he used his platform to harm women,” Legend tweeted on Tuesday.

“He used my name and association to gain credibility, and while we are committed to a world where people’s lives aren’t defined by their mistakes, it’s unacceptable to use one’s power and influence to harm women,” the singer continued. “We are so sorry to all of the women he has harmed.”

Free America is a multi-year campaign supporting the growing movement to end mass incarceration.