ABC Executive Robert Mills Responds To ‘Bachelor’ Prayer Backlash, Shares Whether ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Will Return

Matt James may have only just begun his journey for love on “The Bachelor”, but it’s no surprise rose-lovers already have questions about this season.

While appearing on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast, ABC executive Robert Mills took time out of his day to answer some of Bachelor Nation’s most-asked questions about season 25.

However, Mills first had to address the topic that stirred up the most controversy on social media following the show’s premiere on Jan. 4.

“I didn’t expect [the prayer] to be such a hot-button [topic] of interest. And I actually understand some of it, [when people ask], ’What if this had been someone of a different domination?’” Mills expressed.

Continued the exec: “I have heard somebody say in the prayer, like, ‘Please either bow your head in the manner you’re accustomed to or whatever.’ But this is a guy, he just met 32 women… the fact that he didn’t tell people, like, ‘Hey if this is not okay with you…'”

Viall, who was the season 21 “Bachelor”, quickly interjected: “It’s just a prayer, it’s not going to burn you.”

“If that’s something that’s a big part of his life and he wants [it] to be a big part of his relationship, it makes sense,” he said. “It also would make sense if it does make someone uncomfortable if they’re not into it, but that’s a discussion then maybe we will have.”

However, this isn’t the first discussion surrounding religion in the franchise. Just last month, season 16 “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams made headlines after she eliminated Ivan Hall and cited religious differences as the reason for their split.

“That’s on us for not clarifying that as much as we could,” Mills said of Hall’s sudden exit from the series.

Another thing that’s making headlines this season is “Queen” Victoria’s persona, which Mills said wasn’t an act.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I think that the question is… why is she that way? There’s always a story for how somebody became that way. I don’t know that you’ll learn more now on ‘The Bachelor’, but I’m very curious about it, so maybe it’s something we’ll have Chris [Harrison] ask about or on Paradise. I don’t think people are just born this way. She has a way of dealing with women that is interesting,” he stated.

Speaking of “Bachelor in Paradise”, Bachelor Nation is still wondering whether or not production for a new season will move forward amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Well as it turns out, Mills said that the network is “hell-bent” on making it happen and that it might even be a “supersized” season of the spin-off series as there are so many former contestants to choose from — including the newly-single season 24 “Bachelor”, Peter Weber.

“At the very least, I just want Peter to come [by] on a seaplane. Even if he just does a fly by and leaves,” he said.