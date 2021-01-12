New Report Has ‘Ozark’, ‘The Office’, ‘Frozen 2’ Leading 2020’s Streaming Rankings

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886251dc) Steve Carell The Office - 2005 NBC-TV USA Television Documentary

“The Office” shattered 2020 streaming records, unsurprisingly.

According to a new report from Nielsen, “Ozark”, “The Office” and “Frozen 2” are among top rankings from 2020, with the Steve Carell-led comedy bringing in more than 57 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix across the United States over the past year.

Disney+ also made strides on the list, with its surprise drop of “Frozen 2” at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

RELATED: Dwight Gets Pranked By ‘The Matrix’ In Never-Before-Seen Clip From ‘The Office’

Nielsen compiled a list of the top 10 original series, acquired series and movies across all streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. The lists are ranked by minutes watched.

Topping the list of original series is Netflix’s “Ozark” with 30.46 minutes of viewing. Netflix’s “Lucifer”, “The Crown” and “Tiger King” follow behind with 18.95, 16.28 and 15.61 minutes, respectively. Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” slides into fifth with 14.52 minutes. Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” (13.47), “The Great British Baking Show” (12.38), “Boss Baby: Back In Business” (12.63), “Longmire” (11.38) and “You” (10.97) finish out the top ten.

RELATED: Craig Robinson Says Fans Of ‘The Office’ Want Him To Stop The Show From Leaving Netflix

For the acquired series list, Nielsen names “The Office” first, followed by “Grey’s Anatomy” (39.41), “Criminal Minds” (35.41), “NCIS” (28.13), “Schitt’s Creek” (23.79), “Supernatural” (20.34), “Shameless” (18.22), “New Girl” (14.55) “The Blacklist” (14.48) and “The Vampire Diaries” (14.09) which are all available to stream on Netflix.

Finally, in the movies category, “Frozen 2” leads with 14.92 minutes watched on Disney+. “Moana” on Disney+ (10.51) “The Secret Life of Pets 2” on Netflix (9.12), “Onward” on Disney+ (8.37), “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” on Netflix (6.18), “Hamilton” on Disney+ (6.13), “Spenser Confidential” on Netflix (5.37), “Aladdin (2019)” onDisney+ (5.17), “Toy Story 4” on Disney+ (4.42) and “Zootopia” on Disney+ (4.4) round out the top 10.

Nielsen only measures U.S. audiences.