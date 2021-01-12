Daniel Kaluuya And LaKeith Stanfield Star In Shaka King’s ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Trailer

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield bring their immense talent to Shaka King’s new film, “Judas And The Black Messiah”.

Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer for the film on Tuesday.

“FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons),” reads the official synopsis for the film.



“Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul,” the preview adds. “Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?”

The upcoming biographical drama is based on the life of activist Hampton. He was shot and killed by police at the age of 21 during a 1969 raid at his Chicago apartment. The film marks King’s first film with Warner Bros.

“Judas And The Black Messiah” will premiere on Feb. 1 at the Sundance Film Festival digitally and in select drive-in locations before it heads to HBO Max on Feb. 12.