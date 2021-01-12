Tilda Swinton Reveals She Identifies As ‘Queer’

Tilda Swinton is opening up about her sexuality.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the iconic actress, 60, revealed she identifies as queer.

“I always felt I was queer,” she said, adding that she found comfort in her career. “I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it.”

Swinton added, “I’m very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. And having found it, it’s my world.”

For British Vogue’s February 2021 issue, photographer Nikolai von Bismarck captured Tilda Swinton at home in the Highlands, while playwright @JeremyOHarris interviewed her via Zoom. https://t.co/QcIo7aCEVg — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 12, 2021

“Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg.”

Later on in the interview, Swinton confessed she never pictured a life in the spotlight for herself.

“If you’d asked me when I was 10 or 20, I would have said my only ambitions were to live in a family, to have friends that made me laugh and laughed at my jokes, and to live in the Highlands of Scotland, by the sea with a lot of dogs and a kitchen garden,” she explained. “Seriously.”

“And I have been really blessed to be able to achieve them. Everything else is a bonus. Everything else is just icing and candles and flowers alongside.”

The “Suspiria” star is currently dating painter Sandro Kopp. The couple have been together since 2004. She also shares twins Honor and Xavier, 23, with artist John Byrne, 81.