‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Jordan Klepper Meets MAGA Nation At Capitol Riots

In a new video for “The Daily Show”, correspondent Jordan Klepper shares his experience at last week’s Capitol riots, beginning by asking random Trump supporters if they can point him in the direction of “the sedition.”

Speaking with members of MAGA Nation, Klepper’s conversations reveals just how uninformed they are. In one exchange, a MAGA-hatted Trump fan claims to be “educating” himself, leading Klepper to ask if he’s read the U.S. Constitution. He has not, and asks Klepper he’s read it — which he has.

“You’ve read the entire thing?” asks the incredulous Trump supporter. “Yes,” Klepper confirms. “It’s remarkably short… you should read it, because you might be committing a seditious act today.”

While the Trump supporters he interviews didn’t have any facts of evidence to cite, there were plenty of conspiracy theories, particularly the widely debunked lie about Dominion software changing votes.