Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake’s Infamous Dual Denim Outfits

Anyone who remembers Britney Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake sporting matching all-denim outfits on a red carpet should prepare to feel old.

That’s because this month marks 20 years since the ex-couple appeared in “Canadian tuxedos” to attend the 2001 edition of the American Music Awards.

In photos from that infamous red-carpet stroll, Timberlake wears a pair of jeans, with his jacket and cowboy hat made from denim.

Accompanying him, Spears sports a form-fitting, strapless denim dress, accented by a denim bag.

This anniversary did not go unnoticed by Jamie Lynn Spears.

Commenting on a social media post featuring the photo, the younger sister of the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer wrote, “My parents. Divorce is hard.”

The designer behind the infamously iconic look, Steve Gerstein, opened up to Jezebel last year about where the idea originated.

“It was such a no-brainer. Justin and Britney were dating at the time. We were in New Orleans when Britney and Justin were like, ‘We’re doing matching denim.’ And I was like, ‘How are you doing that? Who is doing that?’ We wound up taking the Costume National suit that Justin wore for the Celebrity album cover. We remade it in denim. Conversations with Levi’s were happening at the same time… We had some crossover contacts at Levi’s, so it went from being an idea to it being made within days,” said Gerstein.

“It was kind of like their prom,” he added. “They had an idea, and we did what they wanted as opposed to the other way around. The rest is history.”