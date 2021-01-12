Anthony Mackie Shares New Details About ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

Anthony Mackie made a virtual appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Monday to discuss his new Netflix movie “Outside the Wire”.

Naturally, the conversation turned to “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, the highly anticipated Marvel series for Disney+ in which he and “Captain America” co-star Sebastian Stan reprise their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Host Jess Cagle admitted he was sometimes confused by the goings-on in the MCU. “And now Falcon, your character is Captain America. Am I, have I figured that out?” he asked.

“No, we don’t know that yet,” Mackie revealed. “The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America. So the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who’s going to be Captain America if Steve isn’t coming back.”

In another part of the interview, Mackie revealed that he received an invitation to Will Smith’s 50th birthday bash in 2018, which was held in Budapest (where Smith was filming “Gemini Man”).

According to Mackie, “my publicist called me and she’s like, ‘Yo, Will Smith is having a birthday party in Budapest. Do you want to present his birthday cake to him?’ So I’m like, ‘Holy s**t yes. It’s Will Smith. Of course.’ So we’re all on stage. Will Smith does like a whole concert I’m on stage with Will Smith doing a concert. I’m losing my mind. Right? So the cake comes out, we bring the cake out, Will Smith sees me and he goes, ‘Hey, Anthony Mackie.’ I’m like, Will Smith knows my name. Right? So I go to like high five. I don’t know what I was trying to do, but like, I was trying to hug him and he thought I was coming in for like a high five. So he like tried to grab my arm and he punched me in the jaw so hard. Like he hit me with a right cross so hard. Then he grabbed me and he’s like, ‘You’re good?’ I was like, ‘I think so. I think we’re in a fight, are we in a fight?’ He’s like, ‘No, no, I’m sorry.’”