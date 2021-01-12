‘The Walking Dead’: First Look At Hilarie Burton Playing Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Wife Lucille

Hello, Lucille! Hilarie Burton has joined “The Walking Dead” as Lucille, the wife of Negan (played by her real-life husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — and AMC revealed the first look at her character on Tuesday.

So far, fans have known Lucille as the barbed wire-covered bat Negan has slugged around since his “TWD” debut in season 6, with the woman that bat is named after never shown. That all changes in the last episodes of season 10, as Burton portrays Negan’s wife, who died of pancreatic cancer shortly after the outbreak.

The photo shows Burton on Morgan’s lap, wearing a purple wig and staring into his eyes during presumed happier times. But Lucille’s story isn’t all that will be explored in the last six episodes of season 10.

Josh Stringer/AMC

Robert Patrick joins as a guest star while Okea Eme-Akwari joins as a new cast member for the rest of the season, which will see the survivors try to recover following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. Past traumas surface and they struggle to find the strength to persevere.

Watch the teaser below.

“The Walking Dead” will officially wrap after season 11, which will run through late 2022 and consist of 24 episodes, AMC announced in September.

The show’s extended 10th season of six new episodes premieres Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. All six episodes will also debut early on AMC+ every Thursday prior to the episodes’ linear premiere on Sundays, beginning Feb. 25.

