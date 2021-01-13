Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About Her Battle With Coronavirus As She Returns To Host First Show Of 2021

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is back!

The host’s show returns for its first of 2021 Wednesday, with DeGeneres opening up about contracting COVID-19 and her experience with the virus last month.

She shares, “Obviously there are a lot of negative things going on so instead I want to talk about something positive, my COVID test. I tested positive before the holidays, I’m fine now.

“I want to thank everyone who reached out with kind words of support. I wish I could have hugged each and every one of you, but that would have been dangerous and illegal probably.”

DeGeneres tells the audience, “I was getting ready to take the show that you were going to be here for, I was in hair and make-up, getting my face powdered and my extensions put in.

“And my assistant Craig walks in and said you’ve tested positive for COVID. Then everyone around me ran away. People really just get scared and ran, some have not been back since. I left the studio immediately and our COVID safety team informed everyone that I had been in contact with.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Heading Back Into The Studio After Production Pause Due To COVID-19 Spike

DeGeneres continues, “[My wife] Portia [de Rossi] made me sleep in a different room on a different bed, because she wanted the race car bed all to herself.”

She adds of her symptoms, “The first three days I slept for 16 hours a day, then the fourth day I woke up with back spasms and thought I’d pulled a muscle or slept weird because I was in a different bed.

“But it persisted so the doctor put me on pain killers and muscle relaxers – jackpot! Finally this thing is paying off.

“The pain killers didn’t help, it felt like I had cracked a rib. They put me on a steroid pack, but they make you really speedy and really edgy.

“So the best thing to do I decided was to stay on the muscle relaxers and the pain pills with the steroid pack to balance it out. I don’t know if that’s the best way, I’m not a doctor, but that’s what I did,” DeGeneres says.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Shares COVID-19 Update: ‘I’m Feeling 100 Per Cent’

She goes on, “I’m still on them, I find the muscle relaxers helpful,” adding she’d spoken to her brother who said he had a friend with back pain as a COVID symptom, as did many others DeGeneres had spoken to.

The comedian tells viewers, “So now apparently back pain is a symptom of COVID. Now you know! It’s the only symptom I had.

“I started to feel better and I’m very fortunate and very blessed. I don’t know how I got it, I wear a mask and wash my hands, I only licked three or four door handles, so it’s a mystery to me.

“I know a lot of people are struggling with this illness right now, my heart goes out to all of them as always.”

The talk show host also welcomes neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta to answer questions about COVID-19 during the show.

Then, CNN anchor Jake Tapper joins via video chat to talk about the “horrifying” insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.