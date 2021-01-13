Katy Perry Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos As She Wishes Orlando Bloom A Happy 44th Birthday

Katy Perry shared the most adorable message on Instagram Wednesday to celebrate her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s 44th birthday.

The singer posted several never-before-seen photos from over the years, showing the pair on their travels, as well as a few sweet selfies.

Perry’s message included, “Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out… So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe ♥️”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Buys Katy Perry’s Daughter A Givenchy Snowsuit

The singer and actor had been dating on and off since 2016 before getting engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

They welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove on August 26 of this year.

Perry recently revealed the lack of sleep with a newborn had been “a challenge,” but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

She also spoke to ET back in October as she returned to work as a judge on the fourth season of “American Idol”, leaving Bloom with baby Daisy Dove.

“Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” she gushed. “I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”