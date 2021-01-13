Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Mozambique

Rebel Wilson has said she was kidnapped while on a trip to Mozambique.

The actress spoke to former Royal Marines Commando Ant Middleton about the terrifying incident for the latest episode of Sky One show “Straight Talking”, set to air Thursday.

When asked to explain the most fearful situation she had ever been in, Wilson said: “There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star said she was with a group of women in rural Mozambique, and that they were ordered to get out of their vehicle.

“These men come on another truck with a lot of guns,” she said, as Middleton asked, according to Sky News: “Pulled up beside you?”

“Yeah, with the big guns, and were like, ‘You’ve got to get off your truck,'” the 40-year-old responded. “They took us to this house in the middle of nowhere.”

Wilson went on, “I feel like I was very good in the crisis. Yeah, I was like a team leader.

“They sat us down. I said, ‘Everybody link arms.’ I’m petrified in the night they might want to take one of the girls or something. Luckily, we weren’t harmed.”

Wilson shared, “The next day, they came and said, ‘Oh, your truck is ready now you can go – go, go,’ you know. So we just didn’t ask any questions, we got back on that truck and just got back out of there and then crossed the South African border a few hours later.

“I think maybe those guys used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck.”

She didn’t say when the incident took place.