Drake Shows Off His Recovery Workout Routine In His Personal OVO-Branded Gym

Drake has been whipping himself back into shape.

This week on his Instagram Story, the Canadian rapper shared footage of his seriously intense workout routine while recovering from the knee surgery he underwent in October.

“10 weeks post op I’m grinding for recovery EVERYDAY,” he captioned one clip.

Drake been rehabbing like a pro athlete in his PERSONAL OVO GYM 🔥 (via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/2XaVG7pTtv — Overtime (@overtime) January 13, 2021

In the video, Drake does a number of workouts, using pulleys and free weights, among other things.

The gym itself is personalized to Drake, featuring his OVO branding, with his owl logo spotted on the floor and a dumbbell.

Earlier this week, the rapper shared a photo on his Instagram Story of his leg in a brace, propped up while watching TV.